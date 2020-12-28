Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,264,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 839,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

SONM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

