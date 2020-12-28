Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of SONO opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

