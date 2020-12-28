Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI.AX) (SKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI.AX) (ASX:SKI) announced a final dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.94.

In related news, insider Anne Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$50,975.00 ($36,410.71).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

