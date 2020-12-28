SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.14

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $305.14 and last traded at $304.79, with a volume of 138450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

