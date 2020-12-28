Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

SPPI stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

