Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 6,693 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

