Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 600.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.77 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $300.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

