Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 544,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 745,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 708,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 240,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $72,288.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

