Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $306,000 in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $20,175,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $855,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNE stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. Trine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

