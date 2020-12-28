Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $311,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period.

TRHC opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $965.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

