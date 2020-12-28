Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

