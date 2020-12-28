StableUSD Market Cap Hits $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00629394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00320861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016594 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

