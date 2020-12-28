Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

