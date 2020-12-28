Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $171,479.95 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Starbase has a total market cap of $171,479.95 and $528.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00297691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

