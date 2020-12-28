State Street Corp Acquires 17,503 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,036 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

