State Street Corp Buys 15,444 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of Cambium Networks worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610 in the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.74 million, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.