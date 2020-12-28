State Street Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.19% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

