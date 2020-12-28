State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

State Street Corp cut its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBL stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

GBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $97,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $138,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $745,259.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,244 shares of company stock worth $1,830,823. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

