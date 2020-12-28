State Street Corp Sells 11,647 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Provident Financial worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PROV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.