State Street Corp Sells 2,067 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

ONEW opened at $29.78 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

