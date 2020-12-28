StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.90

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 2898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,742,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.