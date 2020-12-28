stETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,224.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $9,224.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for $694.52 or 0.02619731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.