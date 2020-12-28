Stipend (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 272.4% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $304,229.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,405.29 or 1.00196959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00029832 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00388147 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00506841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00144174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

