Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,191 shares of company stock worth $26,687,178 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,440. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

