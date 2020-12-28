Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.