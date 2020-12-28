STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 169.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

