Storm One Day Trading Volume Reaches $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm (STORM) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormx.io . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

