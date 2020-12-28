Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Mercatox. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00612393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00165024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00329949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinone and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

