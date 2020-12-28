Strs Ohio Buys 10,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 204.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 531.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,209 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,411.10 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

