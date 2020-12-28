Strs Ohio Grows Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

