Strs Ohio Has $551,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.