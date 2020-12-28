Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.