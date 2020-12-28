Strs Ohio Purchases 1,500 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

