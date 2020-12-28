Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,059 shares of company stock worth $2,365,491 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

