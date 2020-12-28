Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 232.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $147.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

