Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

