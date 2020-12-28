Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of RUN opened at $68.62 on Monday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6,855.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,453,030 shares of company stock worth $605,529,001. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sunrun by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $34,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

