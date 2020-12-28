Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

SPB traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$12.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.88. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

