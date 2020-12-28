Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 1,928,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,098,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

