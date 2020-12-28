suterusu Market Cap Tops $5.72 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

