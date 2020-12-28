Tael (WABI) Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $13.96 and $4.92. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00308196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.45 or 0.02132808 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $24.72, $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $119.16, $6.32, $18.11, $10.00, $5.22, $4.92 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

