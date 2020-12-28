Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.42. 3,100,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,647,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTCF. Roth Capital began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

