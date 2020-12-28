Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE TNK opened at $11.35 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

