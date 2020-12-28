Telefônica Brasil S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 717,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

