Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dec 28th, 2020

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,709 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

