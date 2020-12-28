Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 719,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

