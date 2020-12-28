TerraKRW (KRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $292,593.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $66.37 million and approximately $292,593.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00134267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00625974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00163550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324466 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058821 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 72,953,616,512 coins and its circulating supply is 72,952,887,404 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

