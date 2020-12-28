Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,976.80 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $698.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $581.64 per share, with a total value of $10,469.52.

On Monday, November 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $579.99 per share, with a total value of $10,439.82.

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $549.85 per share, with a total value of $7,697.90.

NYSE TPL traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $694.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,686. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $676.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

