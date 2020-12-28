The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $122.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.80 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $136.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $501.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

