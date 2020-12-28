The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,928.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,928.33 ($64.39).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,716 ($61.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,569.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,422.58. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,041 ($39.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60). The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total value of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

